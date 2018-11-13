SALT LAKE CITY — Other than the fried chicken basket at Maddox, the best reason to be in Northern Utah this month is football. Weber State and Utah State are soaring in the national polls, which means headhunters will be seeking out coaches Jay Hill and Matt Wells.

They deserve the attention, having succeeded in locations where budgets matter. Both have time on their contracts, but the temptation remains. Hill has a deal with Weber State that will carry him through 2023. But his buyout would be a reported $100,000 — to be paid by any new employer.

Power 5 schools can meet that with pocket change.

Wells’ deal with Utah State runs through next season, which makes for an interesting situation. His team is 9-1 this year, headed for its fifth bowl game in six years. But he’s also coming off three consecutive losing seasons.

His buyout is about $800,000 if he voluntarily leaves, a Newsday public records examination revealed. That too could quickly be absorbed by wealthier programs.

Logan is a place with a history of departures for bigger jobs: Chuck Mills, Bruce Snyder, Charlie Weatherbie, John L. Smith and Gary Andersen, for example. There has been a similar number of firings: Dave Arslanian, Mick Dennehy, Chris Pella, Brent Guy.

That has historically been the story on Aggie coaches. Nobody stays for long. They get fired or hired away. That’s particularly relevant this week, as USU is ranked No. 14, its second highest AP rating ever. (The Aggies were ranked 10th in 1961.) Weber State, 8-2, is No. 4 nationally in the Football Championship Subdivision media poll.

Time to expect a coaching bolt?

WSU athletics director Jerry Bovee isn’t panicking.

“I think we should be celebrating,” he said.

Having a coach that bigger schools covet is a beautiful place to be.

“If nobody wants them,” Bovee said, “then you’re not going to want them either.”

He goes on to say if a program is succeeding to where big schools step in, it can also attract a star replacement.

“Why not surround yourself with winning people that are marketable and then see where it goes?” Bovee said. “We try to make it as good as it can be for our coaches to be successful year in and year out.”

It’s not a foregone conclusion a coach will leave, no matter how much success he has. Weber basketball coach Randy Rahe — the Wildcats’ all-time wins leader — is in his 13th season. A poll of coaches nationwide named Weber the best basketball job in the Big Sky Conference.

Both Rahe and Hill have had offers at other schools. Good as they’ve become, Bovee says a successful product sells itself regardless. Qualified candidates would arise.

“So we can live with that,” he said.

Having successful coaches can make it difficult to retain them when big dollars are involved. Although salaries have grown at the FCS level, Bovee says it hasn’t occurred at the rate of larger schools. Hill earns a base salary of $185,000.

“I think our level of athletics is more sustainable to what is intercollegiate athletics,” Bovee said. “I think at the top of the Power 5, I don’t see how they can pay coaches $11 million and $15 million. NFL coaches don’t make that much. They’re for-profit. Owners want to make that money.”

Coaches deserve pay, and they get it, which is why this kind of season triggers speculation. Bovee made his intentions clear last year when he extended Hill’s contract — twice.

“I don’t spend a lot of waking hours worrying about keeping good people,” Bovee said. “My job is to keep everyone in an environment where they can keep being successful. Then let the chips fall where they may. If I lose coaches, it’s much easier to replace a good coach than a not good coach.”

The latter isn’t a problem up north.