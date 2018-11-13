SALT LAKE CITY — A new zip line will allow people to fly above Las Vegas and see the entire strip.

What’s going on: The new “Fly Linq” attraction will allow people to zip line over the Las Vegas Strip. It’s the first and only zip line for the Vegas strip, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The “superhero” harness gives riders a chance to soar headfirst as they float above the strip.

There’s a leisure version, too, in which people are strapped in a sitting position.

“It’s almost peaceful,” Shaun Swanger, vice president of retail and leasing for Caesars Entertainment, told the Review-Journal. “Especially if you’re riding at sunset.”

See what it’s like: The Las Vegas Review-Journal took some tests runs on the zip line.

Another zip line: There's also the SlotZilla zip line, which takes riders through Fremont Street in Las Vegas.