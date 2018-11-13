SALT LAKE CITY — After four years of being uplifted by their No. 1 fan, a football team in Texas decided to return the favor and do some lifting of their own.

What happened: Kieran Johnson, a special-needs student from El Paso, Texas, has spent the past four years practicing with and cheering on his high school’s football team.

The senior, who has Williams syndrome and went through open-heart surgery when he was just 2 years old, had never actually played in a varsity game.

But, according to KDBC, that all changed on Nov. 1 when both teams allowed Johnson to suit up for senior night and enter the game for one play.

A dream come true: CBS News reported that Johnson took the handoff and ran 50 yards for a touchdown. His teammates ran after him and hoisted him up in the end zone to celebrate. His mother, Barbara, watched the scene with tears in her eyes.

"All I saw was the goal line and I went for it. Game on, man. I tried and I made it baby!" Johnson told KDBC after the touchdown. "I'm feeling great after that one. Great touchdown, great play, great drive. Way to get it done by my boys and myself."

Johnson’s team went on to win the game 68-38.

"I can't believe this, I'm in shock, man. Oh, what an emotional night it's been for me," he said, according to KDBC.

Watch the footage of Johnson’s big play at KDBC.