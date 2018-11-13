DRAPER — The city will ring in the holidays with a tree lighting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 26, and free candy cane hunt on Monday, Dec. 10.

The 6 p.m. tree lighting ceremony at Draper City Park, 12500 S. 1300 East, will include musical numbers and a visit from Santa.

The free candy cane hunt, for children 3 to 6 years old, will begin at 4 p.m. at Draper Historic Park, 12625 S. 900 East. The Draper Parks and Recreation Department will scatter thousands of candy canes for the children to find. Several of the candy canes will be specially marked and can be redeemed for a new holiday toy.

In addition, Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive on a firetruck to greet each child and listen to any last holiday wishes.