SOUTH SALT LAKE — Utah Transit Authority, Salt Lake County and South Salt Lake will partner to construct a new portion of Parleys Trail along UTA's S-Line corridor between Main Street and West Temple.

This project will be funded by the Federal Transportation Authority, with grant funds from the Transportation Investments Generating Economic Returns program. The goal of the program is to connect people to regional bike and transit opportunities and encourage new development around transit.

The project includes constructing a 12-foot-wide concrete trail with lighting and installing safety measures between the trail and the UTA tracks. In addition, sidewalks at the intersection of West Temple and Main Street will be upgraded. No completion date has a been set.