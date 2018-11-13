LOGAN — Inquiring minds of all ages are invited to Utah State University Physics Department's 11th annual November Demo Show on Friday, Nov. 16.

The theme of the event is "A Night With Newton," and it will begin at 7 p.m. in the Emert Auditorium, Room 130, of the Eccles Science Learning Center. Admission is free and open to all.

"It's time again to kick off Thanksgiving week with our popular annual tradition," James Coburn, Physics Teaching Laboratory supervisor and show coordinator, said in a statement. "This year, we're celebrating 17th century physics pioneer, Sir Isaac Newton. It will be a blast."

Coburn says he was inspired to create the November Demo Show by England's Royal Institution Christmas Lectures, which have been a popular British tradition since 1825. The show is now a Cache Valley favorite.

Parking for the event is available in the surface lot south of Old Main and the university parking terraces at 700 E. 600 North and 850 E. 700 North in Logan.