Utah State women's basketball (2-0) will host No. 3 Oregon (2-0) on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Oregon is the highest-ranked opponent USU women's basketball has faced in program history, having faced 14 ranked opponents over the years, including two No. 4 teams.

Wednesday's game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network. Radio coverage will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the call. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through Sidearm, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

Kelly Graves is at the helm of Oregon, holding a 95-47 record in his four-year career in Eugene. Overall, Graves has a record of 477-209 in his 21 years as a collegiate head coach. The Ducks have played two games thus far in the 2018-19 season, defeating Alaska Fairbanks, 115-36, and No. 18 Syracuse, 75-73. Oregon is led by junior guard Sabrina Ionescu who averages 22.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game. Junior forward Ruthy Hebard leads the Ducks with 2.5 blocks per game, while senior guard Maite Cazorla leads the team with an average of 2.0 steals per game.

Utah State opened the 2018-19 season with a 72-61 road win at Washington State, followed by a 106-35 home victory against Northern New Mexico College. The 71-point win against the Eagles marked the largest margin of victory in program history.

Against the Cougars, junior guard/forward Hailey Bassett-Meacham posted a career-high 23 points, while three other Aggies scored in double figures, including junior guard Olivia West (16), junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy (12) and junior forward Marlene Aniambossou (10). USU finished the game shooting 43.9 percent (29-of-66) from the field, 22.2 percent (4-of-18) from behind the arc and 100 percent (10-of-10) at the free-throw line.

Against the Eagles, USU had six players score in double figures in Bassett-Meacham (18), West (17), freshman guard Steph Gorman (14), senior guard Rachel Brewster (12), Dufficy (12) and Aniambossou (12). USU shot 54.2 percent (45-of-83) from the field, 35.3 percent (6-of-17) from behind the arc and 71.4 percent (10-of-14) at the free-throw line against NNMC.

The Aggies will hold a Brown Baggers lunch following the game on Thursday, Nov. 15, at 11:30 a.m., in the Champ Room of the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.