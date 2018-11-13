MAGNA — Police have identified a man killed in a fiery crash in Magna on Monday.

Weston Gillen, 26, of Riverton, was killed and his body burned after his vehicle slammed into a large metal traffic pole near 4100 South and 8400 West, and then burst into flames, on Monday.

The investigation into why the car went off the road and smashed into the pole at such a high rate of speed was not immediately known.

“Our deepest sympathy to his family and friends,” Unified police stated in a tweet Tuesday.