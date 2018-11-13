Fresh off an upset victory over No. 15 Rutgers last weekend, the Utah Valley University wrestling team has officially cracked into the NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll as it finds itself ranked 21st in the nation in the latest poll.

The ranking is the highest in program history and marks just the second time the Wolverine wrestling team has been ranked on the national coaches poll after debuting at No. 25 last February.

After receiving votes in the first two weekly polls of 2018-19, UVU went 2-1 at the Journeymen MyHouse Northeast Duals in New York with a 24-14 upset win over then-No. 15 Rutgers of the Big Ten and a tightly contested 19-15 setback to fellow Big Ten foe and 12th-ranked Nebraska. The Wolverines other weekend victory was a dominant 47-6 win over Niagara Country CC.

UVU then capped its strong weekend in New York by placing fourth at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic. By finishing fourth, the Wolverines finished ahead of Big 12 foes Oklahoma, West Virginia and No. 21 Wyoming, as well as No. 15 Rutgers, No. 17 Purdue, Army, Edinboro, Appalachian State, Bloomsburg, The Citadel, Hofstra, Ithaca and Long Island.

With the No. 21 ranking, Utah Valley is one of six Big 12 Conference institutions to currently find itself ranked in the latest NWCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. Oklahoma State (0-0) leads the way at No. 4, while Northern Iowa (0-0) is next at 14th, Wyoming (2-0) at 18th, North Dakota State (2-0) at 20th and South Dakota State (0-1) at 22nd.

Cael Sanderson's Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) continue to top the poll, while Ohio State (1-0) is second and Iowa (2-0) is third. Big 12 foe Oklahoma State is fourth, Michigan (1-0) fifth, Lehigh (0-0) sixth, Missouri (2-0) seventh, NC State (0-0) eighth, Cornell (0-0) ninth and Virginia Tech (0-0) rounds out the top 10.

Eight of UVU's remaining dual meet opponents are currently ranked on the latest poll in No. 8 NC State, No. 13 Minnesota, No. 14 Northern Iowa, No. 15 Purdue, No. 17 Wisconsin, No. 18 Wyoming, No. 20 NDSU and No. 22 SDSU.

The NWCA Coaches Poll isn't the only poll the Wolverines are currently nationally ranked in, as they also debuted at 24th on the InterMat Dual Poll on Tuesday.

Five Wolverines are also individually nationally ranked in juniors Demetrius Romero (165), Kimball Bastian (174), Grant LaMont (157) and Tanner Orndorff (197), as well as redshirt freshman heavyweight Tate Orndorff. After knocking off No. 8 Thomas Haines of Lock Haven during the weekend, Tate Orndorff fronts the group at No. 11 by TrackWrestling, while Bastian and Romero are both ranked as high as 14th by InterMat and FloWrestling, respectively. After knocking off No. 9 John Van Brill of Rutgers, LaMont now finds himself ranked 21st by TrackWrestling, and two-time NCAA qualifier Tanner Orndorff is also tabbed 23rd by TrackWrestling.

The 21st-ranked Wolverines will continue dual action this weekend when they head to the Midwest for four more duals. UVU will first take part in the NIU Huskie Duals on Saturday, Nov. 17, against Northern Illinois, Clarion and Harper College before heading to Madison, Wisconsin, to face No. 17 Wisconsin on Sunday, Nov. 18.