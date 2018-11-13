SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square organization is looking to fill a part-time organist position in anticipation of a future retirement, and applications will be taken until on Monday, Dec. 31.

Interested persons should have a master’s degree in music with emphasis in organ performance and several years of professional experience; a bachelor’s degree in music with strong emphasis in organ performance, plus substantial professional experience.

The position averages 10 hours per week, with the range in hours worked generally falling between five and 19 hours per week. It does not have a set hourly schedule because of workload demands at different times of the year.

For example, the part-time organist provides keyboard support for the Temple Square Chorale, serves as an instructor in the choir school to train new choir members and participates in rehearsals and concerts for the Temple Square Chorale and Bells on Temple Square performing groups.

Detailed information on position and instructions on how to apply can be found at careers.lds.org/search/public/jobdetail.aspx?jobid=221000.