SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police on Tuesday released a few more details regarding a fatal officer-involved shooting from the weekend.

But there are still many questions about what prompted an officer to use deadly force against Cody Paris Belgard, 30, a popular rap artist in the Glendale area who used the moniker "See Smoke."

Belgard was shot about 8 p.m. Friday at 800 N. Sir Michael Drive (1955 West) in Salt Lake City. West Valley police are conducting an independent investigation.

On Friday, Salt Lake officers were notified that a car that had fled from them last week was spotted near 2300 South and 1300 East.

"They responded and made contact with the suspect and his girlfriend. The suspect was uncooperative and during the contact he was able to get into his vehicle. He rammed a police car and hit two other vehicles in the parking lot, and attempted to hit officers. He then fled the scene with officers in pursuit," according to a statement from Salt Lake police.

A short time later, the vehicle was spotted again near 800 N. Sir Phillip Drive. Belgard "was again non-compliant and due to his actions, shots were fired," police said in a statement on Tuesday without elaborating about those "actions."

According to city policy, police have to release body camera video of the incident to the public — if it exists — within 10 days.