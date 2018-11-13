SALT LAKE CITY — A rare joint meeting of the Utah House and Senate is set for Wednesday to welcome U.S. Olympic Committee officials who'll be in town as part of the process to choose an American city to bid for a future Winter Games.

The joint meeting, announced Tuesday, will be held in the House chambers at 4 p.m. and is expected to last less than 15 minutes, with remarks from legislative leaders and USOC officials who will have spent the day visiting 2002 Winter Games venues.

Outgoing Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, co-chairman of the Salt Lake Executive Committee for the Games with Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, has touted legislative support for another Olympics in Utah.

That includes a committment of $40 million over the next decade to upgrade the 2002 venues that continue to be used for athlete training and winter sports competitions.

The site visit by the USOC comes after Monday's announcement that Reno-Tahoe was dropping out of the competition, leaving only Salt Lake and Denver still in the running to be chosen by the USOC.

The bid is likely to be for the 2030 Winter Games. The host of those Games are not expected to be named by the International Olympic Committee until 2023.