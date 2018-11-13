BOUNTIFUL — The City Council will fill a vacancy caused by the resignation of Councilwoman Beth Holbrook during a public meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at City Hall.

Holbrook, who was in her third term as a member of the council, resigned after being tapped to serve on the newly formed three-member Utah Transit Authority board of directors.

To be considered for the vacancy, interested persons must file an application and a declaration of candidacy with the Bountiful city recorder at City Hall, 790 S. 100 East, by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, be a registered voter and be a resident of Bountiful for 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the appointment. Also, applicants cannot be a convicted felon, unless the right to hold elective office has been restored.

Those who meet the qualifications will be interviewed during the public meeting.

The term of the vacancy is through Dec. 31, 2019. If the appointed member wishes to serve after that date, they will be required to file for candidacy in the 2019 general election.