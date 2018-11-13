LAYTON — A 43-year-old man wanted for questioning in an alleged domestic violence incident in Morgan County was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot in Layton early Tuesday.

Sometime late Monday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office reported, Jarrett Lichtenstein went to an apartment where a longtime girlfriend he had recently broken up with lives, crawled through her dog door to get into her residence, kicked in her bedroom door and then confronted her at gunpoint. For the next couple of hours, Lichtenstein threatened to kill the woman, her dogs and her landlord, according to the sheriff's office.

Lichtenstein eventually left about 1:30 a.m. The woman, who was not injured, immediately called the sheriff's office who put out an attempt to locate to other law enforcement agencies.

A little before 2 a.m., Layton police officers went to Lichtenstein's home near 1100 North and 3500 West to look for him, and knocked on his door, said Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman.

"Right as they knocked on the door they heard a single gunshot from inside the house," he said.

The officers immediately backed away and called in a SWAT team. For the next couple of hours, police attempted to make contact with either Lichtenstein or his 20-year-old son, who was also believed to be in the house. But Lyman said neither answered their cellphones or attempts by officers to contact them by calling out.

Eventually, the SWAT team used a flash-bang device at the front door, an apparatus that makes a very loud "bang" like an explosive. That noise woke up the son who was unaware of what was happening and did not know where his dad was, Lyman said.

By 6:45 a.m., the SWAT team broke out Lichtenstein's bedroom window, and using a camera attached to a pole, were able to see his body inside, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot, Lyman said.

In April, Lichtenstein was arrested after police say he got into a fight with his girlfriend at the same Layton home, prevented her from allowing to leave the house and took her phone so she couldn't call for help, according to a Davis County Jail booking report.