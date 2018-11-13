SALT LAKE CITY — Even though his race to unseat Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, remains too close to call, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams is in Washington, D.C., Tuesday for the start of the orientation program for new representatives.

New numbers are expected to be released in the 4th Congressional District race Tuesday and again Thursday. McAdams, who was ahead on Election Day Nov. 6, continues to lead by just over 4,900 votes.

McAdams' participation in the orientation was confirmed by his campaign manager, Andrew Roberts.

The new lawmakers will meet through the week, take a break for Thanksgiving, and return Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. Utah's election results are set to be certified by counties on Nov. 20 and by the state on Nov. 26 at noon.

The freshman orientation for newly elected lawmakers set to take office in January includes information on hiring staff and running their congressional offices, according to The Associated Press.

Democrats gained at least 32 seats in the midterm election, regaining control of the House after eight years of Republican leadership. If McAdams wins the 4th District, he will be the sole Democratic member of Utah's congressional delegation.

The last Democrat to represent Utah in Congress was former Rep. Jim Matheson, who beat Love in the then-new 4th District in 2012. After Matheson retired, Love won the seat in 2014 and again in 2016.