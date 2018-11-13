The University of Utah announced Tuesday that the school’s Board of Trustees approved a request to expand the south end zone at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

More information on the stadium expansion will be unveiled during a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. MST.

Rice-Eccles Stadium currently has a capacity of 45,807. The south end zone bleachers were built in 1982 and house the locker rooms, the Gary L. Crocker Stadium Club suite and a band room.

Among those on hand at the press conference will be University of Utah President Ruth V. Watkins, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan and Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham.