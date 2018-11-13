For the second time this season, Weber State's Josh Davis has earned a national honor. Davis was named the National Freshman of the Week by STATS FCS after his performance in leading Weber State to a 31-18 win at Southern Utah on Saturday.

Davis had 36 carries for a career-high 225 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's win. He had a rushing touchdown of 44 yards in the second quarter and a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

It was his second game this season surpassing 200 yards rushing and was his sixth game reaching at least 100 yards. The 225 yards are tied for the 12th most in a game in WSU history and are the most rushing yards in a game by a Wildcat in six years.

Davis, a native of Sandy, Utah, also surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season in Saturday's win. He has 1,160 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season, the most rushing yards in a season by a Wildcat freshman. He currently ranks second in the Big Sky and fifth in the nation in rushing at 128.9 yards per game.

He also has 1,547 all-purpose yards this season, and he leads the Big Sky and is second in the country in all-purpose yards at 171.9 per game.

Davis has been named to the watch list for the Jerry Rice Award, honoring the nation's top freshman.

Weber State is 8-2 overall and 6-1 in Big Sky play and ranked third in the nation heading into this week's regular season finale at Idaho State.