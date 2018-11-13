LEHI — The Skyridge Falcons are not normal.

Not in an unsettling way or anything — unless you are their competition — but considering the program has only been in existence for three years, nothing about the Falcons and what they have accomplished thus far is ordinary.

In their inaugural season (2016) they had a winning record (6-5) and a shot at a playoff appearance (Skyridge lost in a play-in game to Provo that year).

Last year, the program’s sophomore season, Skyridge racked up an impressive 12 wins and made an appearance in the 5A state championship game.

This season the toddlers are back in the state title game with an 11-1 record to boot.

There has been a region title (Region 8), upsets over traditional powerhouses and top-ranked opponents, not to mention more than a few All-Staters (seven Falcons earned All-State honors in 2017, three in 2016).

That kind of success, for a young and supposedly inexperienced program, isn’t normal.

“That is not normal and we don't take it for granted,” Skyridge head coach Jon Lehman said.

Nowhere is that more readily apparent than on the practice field.

You see, the Falcons love to practice.

Following their 42-15 semifinal victory over Roy, all quarterback Jayden Clemons and running back Ma’a Notoa wanted to talk about was practice.

You talk to any Falcon really and practice — its import and meaning to the team — is one of the first things out of their mouth.

“Our coach is huge on practice like you play,” senior safety Ty Arrington said. “We preach that. We go hard on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and then we let Friday take care of itself.

“We come out every day with energy. We come out with execution and discipline and on Friday that all takes care of itself.”

“Coach Lehman always says game are won during the week at practice, and I really believe in that,” senior offensive lineman Alex Laford added. “If we execute and have physicality and discipline in practice, it’ll show in the game.

For Lehman, practice is where you build a successful football program, something he has proven adept at doing.

“Football is a very complex sport,” Lehman said. “It is a team-driven sport and it requires incredible execution, great energy, a lot of physicality and teamwork.

Skyridge High School defeats Roy High School during the 5A semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

“We have a process here where we push them really hard in practice. We push them hard to prepare them. That hard work translates onto the field.

“We talk about winning games on Monday, Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday, because it is all process driven,” he added. “If you want the outcome that meets your goals, or is aligned with your goals, then you needed to develop a process that’ll get you there.”

More than just success in football, however, Lehman believes practice will help his players throughout their lives.

At the very least he sincerely hopes it will.

“That is the idea,” Lehman said. “The idea is that having a process and being committed to it will translate into other areas of their life. We push them really hard in practice and we push them hard to prepare them for out off the field. You have to focus on the process and I hope they take that into they lives, into their careers, family, whatever. I hope that they’ll become process driven and not outcome driven. Outcomes take care of themselves.”

All the emphasis on practice has had an effect.

“It is special to be going to the state championship game. That is cool,” Lehman said, “but it is more fun to be competing in Week 14 together. It is fun to be out on the practice field. It is fun to be breaking down film and doing all that stuff. These guys have earned the right to be together for another week and that is the most special thing. We get to be with these seniors a little longer, we get to compete together and we get to grow.”

As odd as that may seem, it really comes down to one thing according to Laford, who is one of 26 seniors on the Skyridge roster.

“We practice how we play,” he said. “Every day, all the time, we go full speed. It is just a lot of fun. We have a lot of fun."