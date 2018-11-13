AMERICAN FORK — Linebackers coach Trevor Richins took a moment to address the American Fork football team shortly after the Cavemen beat Bingham in overtime of their 6A semifinal game last Thursday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Richins, who coached the seniors two years ago on the sophomore team, reminded the celebrating players that he hasn’t cut his hair in four years. And it shows. The scruffy-faced coach’s long light brown hair cascades down to the middle of his back.

“One more win,” he told them.

One more win and not only will the Cavemen be state champions again — for the first time since 1962 — but one of their coaches will feel and look like a different man with a haircut.

“We made a bet with him,” senior linebacker Brock Hughes said moments after A.F.’s thrilling 28-21 overtime win over the Miners. “After we take state, he’s cutting it off, so get ready for next week.”

That fun promise is one of the many reasons why American Fork is motivated to finish out a fun season with a win over rival Lone Peak this Friday.

“Yeah,” senior quarterback Boone Abbott said of the haircut promise. “It’s a big deal.”

Abbott often gets teasingly called “Sunshine” because his long blonde hair resembles that of the similarly nicknamed QB from “Remember the Titans.” Abbott plans on cutting his long locks after the football season as well. He and some teammates also bleached their hair blonde before the playoffs for extra good luck.

When asked about Richins’ hair, Abbott and fellow senior Chase Roberts laughed.

“We need it to go,” Roberts said. “We’ve been waiting for three years.”

“It’s gross,” Abbott joked. “We’ve got to get it out of here.”

Like Abbott, American Fork coach Aaron Behm said his football-season facial hair is likely going to be trimmed off. He laughed about the bet involving his assistant.

“That would be great,” Behm said. “Hopefully we’ll have a lot of clippers and scissors around on Friday night.”

That, of course, isn’t the only reason why Behm is hoping his team can pull of a win over the Knights. Though he’s from Chicago, the Cavemen’s coach of eight years is proud of the school’s football tradition and hopes to reward the community with a long-awaited third state trophy.

This is his second crack at a championship. A.F. finished second in 2014 after losing to Bingham, 20-3.

“I think it’s a sign that as a program we’ve got a lot of things moving in the right direction,” Behm said. “It’s great to have the community support and tradition that comes with being at American Fork High School. We’re excited to represent all those people on Friday.”

Behm takes pride in how many A.F. alumni are on his football staff, too.

“One thing I think is cool about American Fork High School is how many former Cavemen we have on the coaching staff,” Behm said, mentioning that that number is at least eight or nine. “Both coordinators (Micah Hunsaker, offense, and Nate Cummings, defense) graduated from here. It’s just a place that means a lot to a lot of different people. To see the success is a litte bit more special with having all those former Cavemen on the staff.”

If all goes well, some of them will be sporting a fresh look come Monday.