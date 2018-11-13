KAYSVILLE — State charges against a Kaysville man accused of having 100 gigabytes of child pornography have been dismissed so federal charges against the man can proceed.

Daniel Walter Warner, 38, was charged Oct. 31 in 2nd District Court with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. On Monday, those charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled at a later time, according to court records.

Walters was also indicted on Nov. 7 in federal court with possession of child pornography and a second charge of distribution of child porn. A federal judge ordered him to remain in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation into Warner began in September by a member of the Utah Attorney General Office's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.

Warner, who is a sergeant with the U.S. Army Reserves and has access to Hill Air Force Base, lives in Kaysville with his wife and four young children, the warrant states. He also has been a volunteer for the foster care program Court Appointed Special Advocates, according to police reports.

Undercover officers downloaded videos "of toddlers being raped" from an IP address associated with Warner's home in September, according to state charging documents.

"They located at least 100 gigabytes of infant and child pornography files," the charges state.

On Oct. 25, investigators went to Warner's residence with an arrest warrant. He was in Baltimore at the time, but officers were able to contact him by phone.

"He admitted to obtaining the pornography on the darknet and from torrent files," according to a Davis County Jail booking report.

Arrangements were made for Warner to return to Utah that day, and he was arrested at the Salt Lake City International Airport, the report states.