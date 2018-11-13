SALT LAKE CITY — It’s one of the more heartwarming videos to go viral in a while.

What happened: A video of two Eritrean refugee children experiencing their first snowfall has captured the hearts and the attention of users on the internet.

It was the first snowfall of the season and the first one that the children had ever seen.

Watch the video below:

According to BuzzFeed News, the children arrived in Toronto last week. Prior to their arrival, they had been living in a refugee camp in Sudan. Their mother and two of their siblings are with them.

The family is being privately sponsored through a group called the Ripple Refugee Project.

Reactions: Many who have seen the video were touched by the joy expressed by the two children.

I'm not crying you're crying — Eduardo S Junior (@edward_thefirst) November 11, 2018

That's beautiful, the pure joy of a child



#WelcomeToCanada — stroke_of_luck (@StrokeOhLuck) November 11, 2018

Oh man, that was exactly me when I first moved. Except I was 18! :) — Abelardo Gómez (@AbelardoGD) November 11, 2018

The video even caught the attention of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Amazing - now convince them that shoveling is fun and you're all set. Thank you for everything you do, Rebecca. #WelcomeToCanada https://t.co/MBnw88JYtT — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 12, 2018

Eritrea is a small country located in the Horn of Africa. According to BBC, it occupies a strategically important strip of land in the Horn. The country is bordered by Ethiopia, Sudan and Djibouti. Many have fled the country in recent years due to the totalitarian state of the government.