The Deseret News published its latest in the yearlong series on teens and anxiety, focusing on returned Latter-day Saint missionaries. Read more.

A new 28-story skyscraper will be built in Salt Lake City by a Church-owned developer. Read more.

Qualtrics was just sold for $8 billion. So what’s next for Utah? Read more.

Democrats control the U.S. House. Here’s how Utah Republican House members reacted to that change.

Here are 22 theater productions for families to enjoy this holiday season. Read more.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 96-88 Monday night. Read more.

The California-bound fire crews face hiccups en route to the scorched coast. Read more.

California wildfires updates: 42 deaths make Camp Fire deadliest in state history [The New York Times]

Hamas fire rockets into Israel, threaten more if bombing continues [New York Post]

China, after outcry, reinstates ban on rhino and tiger parts in medicine [The New York Times]

Martha McSally concedes defeat to Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona Senate race [CBS News]

Whitaker consulting ‘ethics officials’ on possible recusal from Mueller probe [Politico]