In case you somehow have still missed it, on Monday night as the Utah Jazz took on the Memphis Grizzlies, Jazz wing Joe Ingles suffered a cut above his eye as Grizzlies wing MarShon Brooks tried to pass the ball from the key to Marc Gasol behind the 3-point line and hit the Australian in the process.

Utah trainer Eric Waters couldn't get the bleeding to stop quickly, so he ended up wrapping a bandage around Ingles' head, and Twitter had a field day with how it made Ingles look.

Notably, Ingles' wife Renae, some of his teammates (and former teammate Trevor Booker), Jazz president Steve Starks and even the club's official Twitter account got in on the fun.

The twins are going to want headbands tomorrow! 🤣 RT @utahjazz: It's beautiful 😭 pic.twitter.com/I9liUERmmF — Renae Ingles (@RenaeIngles) November 13, 2018

IM ALL FOR THAT.!! 🤕🤕😎 https://t.co/mKmg8cKbkz — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) November 13, 2018

Still couldn’t get it to cover that hairline https://t.co/X3ahOrDV2W — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) November 13, 2018

Joe Ingles has now gone from legend status to LEGEND STATUS. pic.twitter.com/haey8vR0dp — Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) November 13, 2018

Ingles' only tweet of the night came in response to Grayson Allen saying he wants 'Headband Joe' to be a thing.

Grayson be quiet and carry my bags — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) November 13, 2018

A number of fans went so far as to compare Ingles to Michael Jordan and LeBron James, and, indirectly, John Stockton and Karl Malone.

If y’all really wanted me to be honest, what exactly the difference between MJ and Joe Ingles? — Black Panther (@5_UchainZ_5) November 13, 2018

Head Band Joe Ingles better than Headband Bron? — Dickie Hotcakes (@Tyler_J_Adams65) November 13, 2018

If the Joe Ingles statue with headband isn't completed by the time the Jazz get back to SLC what are we even doing? — Kaleb Searle (@k_searle87) November 13, 2018

joe ingles is by far the best player in the nba rn — dominic (@_jsthr) November 13, 2018

And then a bunch of tweets were just randomly funny.

Before tonight, Doc Rivers was the only person to have ever cut Joe Ingles. #HeadbandJoe — Jeremy Starley (@JeremyStarley) November 13, 2018

Is headband Joe Ingles the best thing to ever happen to basketball? I sure think so. — zestlord dre (@truksucculent) November 13, 2018

Joe Ingles for President, Prime Minister, Governor, Premier, Mayor, Reeve, and any other sort of political position.



The man can do no wrong with the headband. #TeamIsEverything #HeadbandJoe — Heff Jornacek (@HeffJornacek) November 13, 2018

Joe Ingles or Michael Scott? pic.twitter.com/GHMdKcx9vW — SportsItsWhatWeDo (@SportsWhatWeDo) November 13, 2018

Head bandage Joe Ingles was SO CLOSE to being costume of the year this Halloween — Daltoñ (@3Goodey) November 13, 2018

How long before Joe Ingles headbands are sold at the Jazz store? Or, you can just pick one up at your local pharmacy. #HeadbandJoe pic.twitter.com/hvFg54fcV9 — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) November 13, 2018

Joe Ingles suddenly looks like a guest star for a M*A*S*H episode. — David Lundberg (@SuperWahsum) November 13, 2018

Man in the ER- “Hey can you give me the Joe Ingles?” pic.twitter.com/qxNg8rpUt2 — Steve Tate (@tate28) November 13, 2018