In case you somehow have still missed it, on Monday night as the Utah Jazz took on the Memphis Grizzlies, Jazz wing Joe Ingles suffered a cut above his eye as Grizzlies wing MarShon Brooks tried to pass the ball from the key to Marc Gasol behind the 3-point line and hit the Australian in the process.
Utah trainer Eric Waters couldn't get the bleeding to stop quickly, so he ended up wrapping a bandage around Ingles' head, and Twitter had a field day with how it made Ingles look.
Notably, Ingles' wife Renae, some of his teammates (and former teammate Trevor Booker), Jazz president Steve Starks and even the club's official Twitter account got in on the fun.
Ingles' only tweet of the night came in response to Grayson Allen saying he wants 'Headband Joe' to be a thing.
A number of fans went so far as to compare Ingles to Michael Jordan and LeBron James, and, indirectly, John Stockton and Karl Malone.
And then a bunch of tweets were just randomly funny.