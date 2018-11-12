Nate Ritchie is a human Swiss Army knife for Lone Peak.

This season, the junior has run the ball, caught the ball, plays safety, is the team’s punter and kicker, and returns punts and kicks. Anything you need to do on a football field, Ritchie can likely do.

“My coaches have seen what I can do and they trust me very much to handle the ball. Trusting my teammates that they’ll make blocks for me and stuff, and do what they need to do, as well,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie’s coaches saw that he could play multiple positions on the field, early on in his career.

“Well, it started last year. You could tell he was a super talented kid and he’s just evolved in his talent and athleticism and he’s just another one of those kids that just can do a lot of things and you can put in in a lot of spots, just a great athlete and another great kid off the field,” Lone Peak head coach Bart Brockbank said.

Ritchie made his first varsity appearance during his sophomore year, and caught the eyes of his coaches as someone that could do a little bit of everything.

“It was very nerve-wracking, coming to the highest level that you can play (in high school). I don’t know how to describe it, it was very nerve-wracking but very fun at the same time,” Ritchie said of his first varsity appearance.

Since then, Ritchie has continued to evolve into someone that is indispensable for Lone Peak.

“Since then, I think it’s mostly been confidence and being able to make my reads right, trusting in my teammates more,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie says his favorite position to play is safety, and it is a position he is excelling at for Lone Peak, especially this season. The 6’ 3”, 200-pound junior has amassed 32 tackles this season and a team-high five interceptions on the year. Richie has shown his star potential in flashes this year, too. In Lone Peak’s 34-6 win over Davis in the 6A quarterfinals, Ritchie took the opening kickoff 99 yards to the house, then kicked the extra point himself. On October 13, in a win against Pleasant Grove, Ritchie returned another kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. Ritchie also had a pick-six, one of three interceptions in the game.

Ritchie’s favorite part of being a Knight is the brotherhood around the program.

“Everyone on our team is friends and brothers and we all love each other very much,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie will get a chance to shine all over the field in his first appearance in a state championship game, when Lone Peak takes on American Fork in the 6A championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

“We’re ecstatic, man. This is my first one (state championship game), so I’m super excited and nervous at the same time,” Ritchie said. “We’ve got to come out firing and play like a team and trust in each other, and that’s all.”