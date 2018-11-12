The Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies played in yet another slog Monday night, but for the first time in three meetings between the two teams this season, the Jazz came out on top, winning 96-88 thanks to a strong second half.

Here are three takeaways from the game

— After scoring just 40 points in the first half, the Jazz scored 34 in the third quarter alone, including 18 over the final 4:26 to turn a six-point deficit into a five-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies never got closer than two in the final frame.

— Rudy Gobert’s first field goal attempt didn’t come until the 8:57 mark of the third quarter, but he was key down the stretch, scoring 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. He also had 16 rebounds, three blocks and two assists on the night. Joe Ingles led Utah in scoring with 19 points.

— The Jazz outrebounded the Grizzlies, 49-42.

Next 3

Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Dallas (3-8), 6:30 p.m. MST

Friday, Nov. 16 at Philadelphia (8-5), 5 p.m. MST

Saturday, Nov. 17 at Boston (7-6), 5:30 p.m. MST