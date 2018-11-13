Weber State women's basketball picked up its first loss of the season as it fell to the University of Portland, 89-73, on Monday afternoon.

"Defensively we don't have a zone defense that we're good at just yet," said head coach Velaida Harris. "That typically would be the adjustment when having difficulty guarding dribble drives. So, as a result, it required us to stay in man, and we were just not disciplined enough to do it for 40 minutes. We'll get there, but we have a lot of work to do. The good thing is, I trust these young women to put in the effort and time to get better. I have to keep teaching, demanding, encouraging and stretching these young women to improve every day. They want it, and we'll get there."

Portland got a 9-4 jump on the Wildcats early in the first quarter, but Weber State found a 5-0 run to tie things up 9-9. WSU stayed close to Portland and ended the first quarter trailing only 17-16.

Four minutes into the second quarter, the Wildcats had things tied up at 25-25, but later the Pilots went on an 8-0 run to take a 33-29 lead. WSU trailed 39-35 going into the second half.

In the final two minutes of the third quarter, Portland had a 10-1 run that gave it a nine-point lead, the largest scoring deficit Weber State had to make up. The Wildcats couldn't ever dig themselves out of the scoring hole and despite some strong runs in the fourth fell 89-73.

Weber State was led by Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman, who had 23 points and nine assists. Kayla Watkins was not far behind with 21 points and seven rebounds. Dominique Williams had the game high with 12 rebounds.

The Wildcats finished the game shooting 38 percent from the field going 30-for-79, 29 percent from the three going 9-for-31 and 66 percent from the free-throw line.

Portland finished the game shooting 49 percent from the field going 31-for-63, 40 percent from the 3-point line going 10-for-25 and 81 percent from the free-throw line.

WSU had 15 assists to Portland's 16 and only eight turnovers to Portland's 16.

"If you look at the stat sheet you'd be deceived," Harris said. "What tonight came down to was rebounding, their experience to our youth and our inability to play effective team defense. We have to get better and understand that defense takes a collective effort."

WSU is now 1-1 overall on the season and will travel to Incarnate Word before going to the University of Texas San Antonio Thanksgiving Tournament.