Scott Garrett, DSU Marketing and Communication
Morgan Myers poses for her Dixie State women's basketball headshot.

Dixie State women’s basketball guard Morgan Myers has been named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for her performance in the Trailblazers 93-52 win over Northern New Mexico on Saturday.

Myers, who was on triple-double watch throughout the fourth quarter of the contest, pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds, seven of which were on the defensive end. She also logged a career-high, and the second-most in DSU Division II history, nine steals. Additionally, Myers played a significant role on the offensive end of the floor, scoring eight points and dishing out a career-high four assists.

The award marks DSU’s first weekly honor of the season and the first career weekly award for Myers.

The Trailblazers play host to a four-team non-conference tournament this weekend. The Trailblazers will play Western Oregon on Friday and Saint Martin's on Saturday.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at [email protected]

