Dixie State women’s basketball guard Morgan Myers has been named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for her performance in the Trailblazers 93-52 win over Northern New Mexico on Saturday.

Myers, who was on triple-double watch throughout the fourth quarter of the contest, pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds, seven of which were on the defensive end. She also logged a career-high, and the second-most in DSU Division II history, nine steals. Additionally, Myers played a significant role on the offensive end of the floor, scoring eight points and dishing out a career-high four assists.

The award marks DSU’s first weekly honor of the season and the first career weekly award for Myers.

The Trailblazers play host to a four-team non-conference tournament this weekend. The Trailblazers will play Western Oregon on Friday and Saint Martin's on Saturday.