Utah State sophomore quarterback Jordan Love was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s “Great 8” quarterbacks list for week 11 of the college football season, it was announced Monday by the Davey O’Brien Foundation.

Additionally, Love was tabbed the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week and the College Sports Madness MW Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies, who are ranked No. 14 in the latest Associated Press Poll and 13th in the Coaches Poll, to a 62-24 Senior Day rout over San José State last Saturday afternoon on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

Joining Love on the “Great 8” list, as determined by voting from the award’s selection subcommittee, were Texas’ Sam Ehlinger, Louisiana-Monroe’s Caleb Evans, Nevada’s Ty Gangi, Duke’s Daniel Jones, Wake Forest’s Jamie Newman, Boise State’s Brett Rypien and Middle Tennessee’s Brent Stockstill.

This marks the fourth time this season Love has been named to the “Great 8” list. All 130 Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks are eligible for the weekly honor. The winner of the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week Award, which will be one of this week’s “Great 8” quarterbacks, will be announced on Wednesday.

You can go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl social media channels (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) to vote for Love’s performance from this past weekend. When voting closes on Thursday at 10 a.m. MT, the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

In the Aggies’ Senior Day victory over the Spartans, Love completed 32-of-42 passes for a career-high 491 yards and a school-record-tying five touchdown passes, to go along with a 1-yard touchdown run. He did not play in the fourth quarter against SJSU.

Love’s 491 yards passing are the third-most in school history and the seventh-most at the FBS level this season.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal caller orchestrated a Utah State offense that racked up a school-record 804 total yards, which are the third-most in Mountain West history and the third-most in the nation this season at the FBS level. It also marked just the 17th time that a college football team has accomplished that feat.

As part of Love’s 491 yards passing, the Aggies finished with 510 yards through the air against the Spartans, which are the second-most this season and the third-most in school history.

Love, whose 32 completions against SJSU were a career high, threw touchdown passes of 42, 24, 7, 37 and 88 yards, respectively. The 88-yarder to junior running back Darwin Thompson in the third quarter was a career long and is the sixth-longest pass play in school history. It was also the longest pass play by the Aggies since the 1990 campaign.

So far this season, Love has a pair of 400-yard passing games. He has also thrown 24 touchdown passes, which are tied for the second-most school history for a single season. His 32 career touchdown passes rank as the ninth-most in school history.

Love currently ranks first in the MW and 10th in the nation in passing efficiency (164.4), second in the MW and ninth in the nation in points responsible for with 180 (18.0 pg), third in the MW and 10th in the nation in passing touchdowns with 24 (2.4 pg), third in the MW and 18th in the nation in completion percentage (.667), fifth in the MW and 21st in the nation in passing (267.6 ypg), fifth in the MW and 33rd in the nation in total offense (273.5 ypg), sixth in the MW and 34th in the nation in completions (20.2 pg) and ninth in the MW in rushing touchdowns with six (0.6 pg).

With Love at the helm, Utah State leads the nation in scoring with an average of 51.3 points per game. The Aggies are also first in the MW and 10th in the nation in total offense (517.5 ypg), second in the MW and fifth in the nation in sacks allowed (0.80 ppg), third in the MW and 10th in the nation in completion percentage (.678), third in the MW and 17th in the nation in passing efficiency (158.3), third in the MW and 24th in the nation in rushing offense (224.1 ypg) and fourth in the MW and 19th in the nation in passing offense (293.4 ypg).

Utah State also ranks second in the conference and 10th in the nation with a third down conversion percentage of 47.8 (66-138) and first in the MW and sixth in the nation with a fourth down conversion percentage of 71.4 (5-7).

Utah State (9-1, 6-0 MW) plays its final two regular season games on the road, beginning at Colorado State (3-7, 2-4 MW) on Saturday, Nov. 17, at Canvas Stadium. That game, which is slated to kick off at noon, will be televised live on AT&T SportsNet.