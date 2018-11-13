Utah State quarterback Jordan Love was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league office.

It is the fifth time this year and sixth time in his career that the 6-foot-4, 225-pound native of Bakersfield, California, has earned conference player of the week accolades. Overall, this is the Aggies’ 24th weekly accolade in their sixth season in the league.

Additionally, Love was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s “Great 8” quarterbacks list and the College Sports Madness Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies, who are ranked No. 14 in the latest Associated Press poll and 13th in the Coaches poll, to a 62-24 Senior Day rout over San José State last Saturday on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

Love’s five player of the week honors are the most by an Aggie in a single season since Chuckie Keeton was named the Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week four times during the 2012 campaign.

Love’s six player of the week honors overall are tied with Keeton for the third-most in school history, trailing Demario Brown, who was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week eight times, and Brad Bohn, who was named the Big West Special Teams Player of the Week seven times. In fact, Brown and Bohn rank first and second, respectively, in Big West history for player of the week honors. San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny was named the MW Offensive Player of the Week five times in 2017.

In the Aggies’ Senior Day victory over the Spartans, Love completed 32-of-42 passes for a career-high 491 yards and a school-record-tying five touchdown passes, to go along with a 1-yard touchdown run. He did not play in the fourth quarter against SJSU.

Love’s 491 yards passing are the third-most in school history and the seventh-most at the Football Bowl Subdivision level this season.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal caller orchestrated a Utah State offense that racked up a school-record 804 total yards, which are the third-most in Mountain West history and the third-most in the nation this season at the FBS level. It also marked just the 17th time that a college football team has accomplished that feat.

As part of Love’s 491 yards passing, the Aggies finished with 510 yards through the air against the Spartans, which are the second-most this season and the third-most in school history.

Love, whose 32 completions against SJSU were a career high, threw touchdown passes of 42, 24, 7, 37 and 88 yards, respectively. The 88-yard pass to junior running back Darwin Thompson in the third quarter was a career long and is the sixth-longest pass play in school history. It was also the longest pass play by the Aggies since the 1990 campaign.

For the season, Love has a pair of 400-yard passing games. He has also thrown 24 touchdown passes, which is tied for the second-most in school history for a single season. His 32 career touchdown passes rank as the ninth-most in school history.

Love currently ranks first in the MW and 10th in the nation in passing efficiency (164.4), second in the MW and ninth in the nation in points responsible for with 180 (18.0 pg), third in the MW and 10th in the nation in passing touchdowns with 24 (2.4 pg), third in the MW and 18th in the nation in completion percentage (.667), fifth in the MW and 21st in the nation in passing (267.6 ypg), fifth in the MW and 33rd in the nation in total offense (273.5 ypg), sixth in the MW and 34th in the nation in completions (20.2 pg) and ninth in the MW in rushing touchdowns with six (0.6 pg).

With Love at the helm, Utah State leads the nation in scoring with an average of 51.3 points per game. The Aggies are also first in the MW and 10th in the nation in total offense (517.5 ypg), second in the MW and fifth in the nation in sacks allowed (0.80 ppg), third in the MW and 10th in the nation in completion percentage (.678), third in the MW and 17th in the nation in passing efficiency (158.3), third in the MW and 24th in the nation in rushing offense (224.1 ypg) and fourth in the MW and 19th in the nation in passing offense (293.4 ypg).

Furthermore, Utah State ranks second in the conference and 10th in the nation with a third down conversion percentage of 47.8 (66-138) and first in the MW and sixth in the nation with a fourth down conversion percentage of 71.4 (5-7).

UNLV’s Jericho Flowers and New Mexico’s Tyson Dyer were named the MW Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively.

Utah State (9-1, 6-0 MW) plays its final two regular season games of the season on the road, beginning at Colorado State (3-7, 2-4 MW) on Saturday, Nov. 17, at Canvas Stadium. The game, which is slated to kick off at noon, will be televised live on AT&T SportsNet.