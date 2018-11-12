SALT LAKE CITY — From the people who knew him personally, to those who were inspired by the characters he created, many are mourning the death of comic writer Stan Lee on Monday.

Lee was the creative mastermind behind superhero classics such as Spider-Man, Captain America, X-Men, The Incredible Hulk and more.

Many of those whose lives were touched by his legacy paid tribute to him on social media following the news of his death.

Marvel

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677 pic.twitter.com/eOBdZAqdZ0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2018

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company.

"Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

The Russo Brothers, directors of "Avengers: Infinity War"

Thank you for filling our childhoods with such joy. You will be dearly, dearly missed... pic.twitter.com/Qt2sZqaNlc — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) November 12, 2018

Chris Evans

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Robert Downey Jr.

Mark Ruffalo

Tom Holland

Samuel L. Jackson

Thank you @TheRealStanLee for the escape from this world & great joy inhabiting the ones you created!! You made so many believe in the good, the heroic, the villainous, the exciting, most of all, you were giving & gracious to us all. RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 12, 2018

Sebastian Stan

Jeremy Renner

Hugh Jackman

Winston Duke

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 12, 2018

Lou Ferrigno, The Original Hulk

Not enough kind words to post about my dear friend @TheRealStanLee

My life wouldn’t be the same without his incredible talent as a creator, storyteller and friend 👍🏽



Rest In Peace Stan. You’ll be missed.

.#legend #hulk #stanlee #rip pic.twitter.com/9XU45GHCnq — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) November 12, 2018

Army

Rest in peace, Soldier.



Comic book creator @TheRealStanLee has passed away at the age of 95. Lee served in the #USArmy Signal Corps during WWII from 1942-1945. We are deeply grateful for his service to our country and for his tremendous support to servicemembers. #Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/P9tdwoxxx2 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 12, 2018

DC Comics

He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan. — DC (@DCComics) November 12, 2018

NASA

We’re saddened by the loss of @TheRealStanLee, a visionary who created a universe of superheroes and comics. In his honor, here’s a deep-field look into the universe from our @NASAHubble Space Telescope. #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/9UHjyXwIkh — NASA (@NASA) November 12, 2018

Backstreet Boys

So sad to hear of the passing of Stan Lee. The king of comic book culture and the man who gave us our very own. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Y7cuvAUZOi — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) November 12, 2018

MUTTS Comics

Today we say goodbye to a giant of the comics. 💔 Rest in peace, Stan Lee. pic.twitter.com/1sjfj4Kwy6 — MUTTS (@MUTTScomics) November 12, 2018

Gordon Ramsay

We lost an absolute legend today in @TheRealStanLee....It was such an honour to have him in #HellsKitchen many years ago. Rest in peace and thanks for inspiring so many Gx https://t.co/IizBYQowfq — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 12, 2018

Seth Rogen

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

Dan Farr, Bryan Brandenburg and FanX Team

“We’re very sad to hear about the passing of Stan Lee. I got to know him personally and I don’t think he would want people to mourn him, but would rather they celebrate and emulate his passion for life. I believe his secret to longevity was living such a productive life. He could have retired decades ago but instead he spent his time traveling the world, meeting fans, and inspiring them to reach for the stars and find the superhero within. We had the opportunity to have him as a guest at our inaugural event in 2013 and again in 2014. In 2017 he had to cancel his appearance due to health reasons but took the time to talk with the fans via Skype. We will always remember the ‘Amazing’ Stan Lee for showing us that ‘With Great Power comes Great Responsibility.’”