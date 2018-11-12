SALT LAKE CITY — From the people who knew him personally, to those who were inspired by the characters he created, many are mourning the death of comic writer Stan Lee on Monday.
Lee was the creative mastermind behind superhero classics such as Spider-Man, Captain America, X-Men, The Incredible Hulk and more.
Many of those whose lives were touched by his legacy paid tribute to him on social media following the news of his death.
"Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”
Dan Farr, Bryan Brandenburg and FanX Team
“We’re very sad to hear about the passing of Stan Lee. I got to know him personally and I don’t think he would want people to mourn him, but would rather they celebrate and emulate his passion for life. I believe his secret to longevity was living such a productive life. He could have retired decades ago but instead he spent his time traveling the world, meeting fans, and inspiring them to reach for the stars and find the superhero within. We had the opportunity to have him as a guest at our inaugural event in 2013 and again in 2014. In 2017 he had to cancel his appearance due to health reasons but took the time to talk with the fans via Skype. We will always remember the ‘Amazing’ Stan Lee for showing us that ‘With Great Power comes Great Responsibility.’”