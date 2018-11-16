SALT LAKE CITY — Each month, Xbox Live Gold, PlayStation Plus and Twitch Prime members receive a selection of free games alongside online multiplayer access. Each platform usually offers its users a completely different crop of games for $59.99 a year, per program.

Xbox owners can expect to receive up to four games for Xbox One and Xbox 360 through the Games With Gold Program, and PlayStation fans are offered up to six titles for PlayStation 3, 4, Vita and VR. Amazon and the popular streaming platform Twitch also offer up to five free PC games for Prime subscribers.

Here’s a quick look at November's offerings, including the description, critical score, and ESRB rating of each title, as well as important information for parents regarding mature titles.

PS Plus games are made available on the first Tuesday of every month and can be downloaded for free until the first Tuesday of the following month. Anything obtained through PS Plus will become inaccessible if your membership expires, but your free games will be waiting for you if you subscribe again.

‘Yakuza Kiwami’

SEGA "Yakuza Kiwami" Follows Dojima Clan enforcer Kazuma Kiryu as he investigates missing yakuza funds throughout the fictional Japanese city Kamurocho.

Platform: PS4

Metacritic Score: 80

Description: After being released from prison for a crime he didn’t commit, Tojo clan enforcer Kazuma Kiryu finds himself in the middle of a mystery involving 10 billion yen vanishing from the Tojo clan’s vault. As he investigates the stolen money, Kiryu also comes into contact with Haruka, a young girl at the center of the mystery who he must protect.

ESRB Rating: M for sexual themes, strong language, blood, partial nudity, alcohol use and intense violence

What Parents Should Know: “Yakuza” is an open-world brawler role-playing game. The game features some light violence, which is often played up to comedic effect. Players can learn different fighting moves and styles, which allows them to take on other Yakuza members. The game also features some strong language, including the s- and f-words, but is fully voiced in Japanese with English subtitles. Players can also visit Japanese hostess clubs and video stores, which often portray women in bikinis and other revealing outfits.

‘Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition’

People Can Fly, Gearbox Publishing "Bulletstorm" challenges players to survive on a hostile abandoned planet while attempting to rack up high scores through stylish gameplay.

Platform: PS4

Metacritic Score: 75

Description: After crash-landing on an abandoned resort planet, Grayson Hunt has to make the choice between saving his crew and killing the commander who betrayed him. As Hunt, players can battle their way through waves of enemies across a single-player campaign and multiplayer challenge maps, all with an emphasis on high scores.

ESRB Rating: M for sexual themes, strong language, blood and gore, partial nudity, alcohol use and intense violence

What Parents Should Know: “Bulletstorm” is a first-person shooter action game with a reliance on over-the-top violence and building high scores through outlandish attacks. The game places a lot of emphasis on creative gunplay and combat against mutants, cannibals, acid monsters and plants. The game also contains several verbal sexual references used as insults, and some enemies have exposed buttocks. Strong profanity and namecalling are frequent and the game deals heavily with themes of survival and revenge.

‘Jackbox Party Pack 2’

Jackbox Games The "Jackbox Party Pack 2" includes several witty, irreverent word games for party settings.

Platform: PS3

Metacritic Score: 71

Description: As indicated by its title, “Jackbox Party Pack 2” is a collection of several witty party games featuring abundant wordplay, amateur artwork and bomb defusal. The game includes five games, all of which are played with up to eight players over smartphones.

ESRB Rating: T for sexual themes, crude humor, drug reference, mild language and violent references.

‘Burly Men at Sea’

Brain&Brain "Burly Men at Sea" is a choose-your-own-adventure-style game following the adventures of three fishermen.

Platform: PS Vita

Metacritic Score: 83

Description: “Burly Men at Sea” is a minimalist adventure game set in Scandinavia and stars three titular burly fishermen who leave home in search of adventure. Players make decisions to shape the story, allowing for multiple choose-your-own-adventure-style playthroughs.

ESRB Rating: E10+ for fantasy violence

Microsoft’s free games are usually divided across both Xbox consoles, with two titles featured for Xbox One, and an additional two for Xbox 360. It’s important to note Xbox One owners can also download the Xbox 360 titles, thanks to backward compatibility. Any games downloaded as an Xbox Live Gold subscriber will stay in your digital library, even if your subscription lapses.

Note: “Victor Vran” for Xbox One will continue to be available for free until Nov. 15.

‘Battlefield 1’

DICE, Electronic Arts "Battlefield 1" puts players in the shoes of WWI-era soldiers across single and multiplayer campaigns spanning the entire European front.

Platform: Xbox One

Date Available: Nov. 1-30

Metacritic Score: 87

ESRB Rating: M for blood, strong language and violence

What Parents Should Know: “Battlefield 1 is a multiplayer online first-person shooter set in a stylized interpretation of World War I. The game includes some light swearing, but most of its rating is due to violence. Some light blood spray is present but the game encourages tactical cooperation with others instead of charging headfirst into battle during multiplayer modes. The game also allows players to chat with other team members and opponents, which might concern some parents.

The story mode also features a series of vignettes based on true war stories and heroes. This portion of the game emphasizes the horrors of WWI and feature moments of tense violence and terror. Although the stories themselves can be uplifting, they portray violence and war in a negative light.

‘Race the Sun’

Flippfly LLC Avoid obstacles and reach far distances in "Race the Sun."

Platform: Xbox One

Date Available: Nov. 16-Dec. 15

Metacritic Score: 76

ESRB Rating: E

Description: “Race the Sun” is an endless-runner-inspired flying game. Players guide a solar-powered plane in between simple geometric towers and must travel as far as they can before the sun reaches the horizon. The game places emphasis on leaderboards and high scores and features unlockable upgrades for improved performance.

‘Assassin’s Creed’

Ubisoft Explore the 12th-century Holy Land as Altair, an Assassin, in "Assassin's Creed."

Platform: Xbox 360

Date Available: Nov. 1-15

Metacritic Score: 81

Description: Step back in time and embody Altair, a Crusades-era assassin tasked by his master to help recover an ancient artifact. As players uncover the whereabouts of the artifact, they’ll also play a role in liberating the Holy Land from the Templars, a rival organization built around order and fascist control. The game features several ancient renditions of real-world cities, including Jerusalem, and action/stealth gameplay signature to the long-running series.

ESRB Rating: M for blood, strong language and violence

What Parents Should Know: Players are challenged with assassinating key enemy figures to help liberate cities. Violence and blood are frequently shown, but blood splatter can be disabled via the game’s settings. The game also includes one use of the f-word, as well as more frequent uses of minor swear words and insults.

‘Dante’s Inferno’

Visceral Games, Electronic Arts Journey through the seven circles of Hell as Dante to save Beatrice in "Dante's Inferno."

Platform: Xbox 360

Date Available: Nov. 16-30

Metacritic Score: 73

ESRB Rating: M for blood and gore, intense violence, nudity and sexual content

What Parents Should Know: “Dante’s Inferno” is an action game loosely inspired by Dante Alighieri's classic work “The Divine Comedy.” Players take up the role of Dante, a Knight Templar who journeys through the seven circles of hell to save his dead wife, Beatrice. The game features frequent stylized violence against monsters and demons, and flashbacks depict Dante slaughtering people during the Holy Crusades.

Many of the game’s enemies and characters are frightening to look at, and Beatrice’s soul is often portrayed nude. Male nudity is also present among some enemies, and the game occasionally features intense, frightening scenes depicting suicide.

Twitch usually offers five free PC games on the first of the month for Amazon/Twitch Prime subscribers. While the free games aren’t available on Mac, Windows users can access their games through the free Twitch Desktop App. To redeem the free games, log into Twitch, click on the crown in the top right corner, and claim the free game offer.

‘Overcooked!’

Ghost Town Games Four chefs work together to complete food orders in a timely manner on an iceberg in "Overcooked!"

Metacritic Score: 80

ESRB Rating: E

“Overcooked!” is a four-player cooking simulator in which players work together to quickly complete orders in off-the-wall kitchens. The game features 28 different kitchen environments, like a crosswalk, iceberg and a runaway train, as well as dozens of challenges.

‘Overload’

Revival Productions, LLC "Overload" challenges players with defeating robots in zero-gravity combat.

Metacritic Score: 74

ESRB Rating: T for violence and mild language

“Overload” is a first-person sci-fi shooter set in a gravity-free space station. The game features intense combat against robot enemies, as well as a story campaign, survival mode and multiplayer battles. The game also boasts VR support for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

‘AER: Memories of Old’

Revival Productions, LLC Transform into a bird and fly between mysterious floating islands in "AER: Memories of Old."

Metacritic Score: 69

ESRB Rating: E10+

“AER” is an atmospheric adventure game set in and around a set of floating islands in the sky. Players can transform into birds to fly in between islands to uncover mysteries and save the world from the forces of darkness who seek to invade the Land of Gods.

‘The Pillars of the Earth’

Daedalic Entertainment Based on the classic novel, "Pillars of the Earth" follows three people in 12th-century England and their efforts to construct a grand cathedral.

Metacritic Score: 78

ESRB Rating: M for blood, sexual themes, strong language and violence

Based on the novel by Ken Follett, “The Pillars of the Earth” is a point-and-click adventure game set in 12th-century England. Players can step into the roles of a peasant, noblewoman and monk to build a grand cathedral. The game features full voice acting in English and German, a soundtrack by the FILMharmonic Orchestra in Prague, and a handpainted 2D art style.