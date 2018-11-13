SALT LAKE CITY — The Yodel Boy is taking on Christmas.

What’s happening: Mason Ramsey — you know, the boy who went viral for the yodeling inside of a Walmart — has released a cover of “White Christmas.”

Listen to the song below.

Ramsey, who will turn 12 on Nov. 16, is no stranger to covering classics. He went viral for covering Hank Williams’ music.

He also released his own EP called “Famous” and appeared at both Coachella and on “Good Morning America.”

In an interview with Billboard, Ramsey said he can’t sing in public anymore.

“I'm not allowed to sing any place public anymore, because if I do that, you know how people are — since I am like I am right now, if I sing, I could get kidnapped. Something bad could happen, you never know."

Read more: The Clean Cut: Yodel-ay-hee-hoo: 10-year-old boy yodels at Walmart

The best tweets about the 10-year-old yodeling Walmart boy

Walmart yodel kid of viral video fame announces debut album

The Walmart Yodeling Boy just signed a record deal. Listen to his first single

The 10-year-old yodeling boy is having two live concerts. Here’s where you can see him