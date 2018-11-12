WHITE CITY — Unified police have arrested a man who allegedly tied down a woman, raped her and then stabbed her.

Kasey Staker, 21, was arrested early Sunday for investigation aggravated sexual assault, rape and aggravated assault.

A 20-year-old woman was staying at Staker's residence in White City. Sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning, other residents in the house heard the woman yelling before she "came running out of the room with blood on her face, neck and chest," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Police learned that Staker had tied the woman to a bed and raped her, the report states. When he was done, Staker untied the woman who started to leave. When Staker asked the woman where she was going, she replied that she was leaving because he raped her, according to the report.

That's when Staker allegedly asked the woman "if she wanted to die, and grabbed a knife and started stabbing her," according to the report.

A witness saw the woman run out of the room "and Staker was behind her and tore her shirt off and then put a knife to her throat," the report states.

The woman was treated at a local hospital for cuts to her neck, chin, arm and hand, the report states.