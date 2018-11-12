Dixie State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Boothe announced Monday that the contract for head football coach Shay McClure will not be renewed.

"After a thorough review of all facets of the football program, including academic performance, student-athlete welfare and on-field results, I have decided that it is in the best interest of the program to not renew coach McClure’s contract,” Boothe said.

McClure compiled an 18-15 record during his three seasons as head coach, which included an 18-12 mark in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play. The 2018 Trailblazer team finished the season 7-4 overall and tied for third place in the RMAC standings with a 7-3 record. The seven victories this past season were the most in the program’s NCAA era.

“I am very proud of how the team performed on the field this year; however, I am responsible for ensuring that all facets of all programs are meeting the expectations set forth since the conclusion of last season,” Dr. Boothe added. “This was a difficult decision, and I thank coach McClure for his service to Dixie State University. I will quickly begin the search for our next head coach to ensure continuity and continued momentum for the team.”

A national search for Dixie State’s next head football coach will begin immediately. Dixie State Athletic officials will not provide any further comment on the coaching search until the search is completed.