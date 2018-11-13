PROVO — Since its season-opening loss at No. 7 Nevada last week, BYU’s schedule presented six consecutive games at the Marriott Center.

The Cougars opened this homestand with a 75-65 victory against Utah Valley University last Friday.

BYU hosts Northwestern State of the Southland Conference Tuesday (7 p.m., MST, BYUtv).

The Demons (1-1) tipped off the season last week with a 102-62 victory over Centenary, then lost 69-58 at SMU.

Northwestern State is led by forward Ishmael Lane, who averages 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Guard LaTerrance Reed averages 10 points per game.

Four games in this six-game stretch, including Tuesday’s game, is part of a tournament called the Men Against Breast Cancer Cougar Cup.

The Cougars entertain Alabama A&M Saturday, Rice on Nov. 21 and Houston on Nov. 24, which are all part of the Men Against Breast Cancer Cougar Cup. The other home game, on Nov. 15 against Oral Roberts, is not.

“Four of them are part of a tournament that we got arranged. We signed up for that quite a few years ago actually. We’re excited to play the games,” said coach Dave Rose. “The other games fell in where they do. For us, it’s going to be a pretty busy week here. We’ve got four games in nine days. That’s going to be a real challenge for our staff with all of the scouting reports. Our guys are going to love it — because that’s not a lot of time for practice.”

Against UVU, guard TJ Haws scored 23 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the floor, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range. It marked Haws’ 10th 20-point game in his career.

Forward Yoeli Childs has recorded double-doubles in BYU’s first two games, scoring 16 points and pulling down 12 rebounds at Nevada before pouring in 20 points and grabbing 15 boards against UVU. Childs has 22 career double-doubles, tied for No. 15 all-time in Cougar basketball history.

• • •

Cougars on the air

Northwestern State (1-1)

at BYU (1-1)

Tuesday, 7 p.m. MST

Marriott Center

TV: BYUtv

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM