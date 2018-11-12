SALT LAKE CITY — A man with a history of running from police has been arrested after officers say he attempted to flee from them again, and nearly hit an officer in the process.

Adam Hosman, 22, of Salt Lake City, was arrested Friday for investigation of four counts of failing to stop for police, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Hosman fled from officers on Oct. 26. Investigators spotted him again on Friday at a McDonald's near 5600 S. Redwood Road and started following him in unmarked patrol cars, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report. The cars followed him to a dead end street in Murray, where officers attempted to make an arrest, the report states.

"Hosman elected to turn his vehicle around and exit the area at a high rate of speed, nearly striking a West Valley City officer's vehicle and driving on residential lawns as he did so. The West Valley unit was forced to rapidly reposition his vehicle to avoid collision," according to the report.

Hosman drove to the Willow Brook Cove apartment complex, 1455 E. 4705 South, where he got out and ran. Officers with their guns drawn commanded him to stop, but he kept running, the report states.

When officers were finally able to catch up with him and arrest him, they found there was "a large knife around his neck," according to the report.

Hosman, who has prior drug-related convictions, was found to have drugs in his car when he was arrested, police said. Last year, he was convicted of failing to stop for law enforcement, according to court records. A charge of attempted aggravated assault on an officer was dismissed at that time as part of his plea deal. Hosman had warrants out for his arrest at the time he was apprehended Friday for violating the conditions of his probation on his prior felony convictions.

Hosman's father is Aaron Daniel Hosman, 41, who last year was charged with murder after police say he intentionally ran over a man who had confronted him with allegations of abusing his dog. A four-day trial in that case is scheduled to begin in April.