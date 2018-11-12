SALT LAKE CITY — A former Park City School District employee and coach with the Park City Swimming Club has been arrested for investigation of child pornography.

Kent Allen Bonacki, 32, of Salt Lake City, was arrested Oct. 25 and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of 10 counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor and two counts of misdemeanor drug possession.

In September, Bonacki engaged in a conversation with a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl on the chat app Whisper. Bonacki sent the person 10 photos of male genitalia, according to a jail booking report.

According to a newly unsealed search warrant filed in 3rd District Court, Bonacki titled his chat, "bored 9th grade teacher."

In one of the pictures sent by Bonacki, there appears to be a juvenile's hand in the photo, according to police. When the person Bonacki was talking to asked about the hand, he said it belonged to "a 15-year-old student," according to the warrant.

When police arrested Bonacki, he said "that he downloaded the photos off the internet and sent them over the chat," the jail report states.

Bonacki was employed by the Park City School District from 2010 to 2014. He worked in the district's Aquatic Center, according to a district spokeswoman. He was also previously a coach with the swim club, coaching the "pre-competition team," according to the team's website. The district said he hasn't been a coach for about eight years.