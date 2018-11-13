Nov. 14 will mark the observance of National Education Support Professionals Day — a time for saluting public school support staff and the contribution they make to public education.

The interaction between children, parents and education support professionals, or ESPs, is vital to the continued success of public education.

Today, ESPs do more than provide nutritious meals and transport our children to and from school; they also serve as positive role models for students.

Parents and community members, I invite you to visit your child’s school and learn for yourself how ESPs serve as essential partners in education. A simple “thank you” or card presented to these hardworking professionals would be welcomed and greatly appreciated.

National ESP Day honors and recognizes the contributions education support professionals make to public education. It is a time to strengthen support and show respect for ESPs, who are equal and essential partners in public education.

Jason Lewis

Murray