PROVO — In recent weeks, BYU’s kickoff times have been all over the clock.

The Cougars hosted Northern Illinois at 1:30, then played at Boise State in a contest that started around 8:30 p.m.

Last week, the Cougars faced UMass at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. This week, BYU hosts New Mexico State at 8:15 p.m. It was announced Monday that the rivalry game on Nov. 24 against Utah will kick off at 8 p.m.

To coach Kalani Sitake, it doesn’t matter when the games are played.

“We’ll play whenever they want us to and in whatever conditions. It’s football. That’s how it works. I could care less about the kickoff time and our guys are the same way. It’s another opportunity to play the game," he said. "We appreciate all our fans showing up … I’m excited to see our fans at home to see our seniors off. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

Sitake joked that he'd be open to an extra early kickoff time.

"As long as the kickoff is not before 10 a.m., I think we’ll be OK," he said. "Although with some of these returned missionaries used to getting up at 6, maybe we should do a 6 a.m. kickoff and see how teams adapt to that.”

FAREWELL TO SENIOR CLASS: Before kickoff Saturday against New Mexico State, BYU will pay tribute to its 25 seniors, who will receive their traditional Senior Blankets before their final home game.

The seniors who will be honored — punter Rhett Almond; defensive back Joshua Buhler; running back Squally Canada; wide receiver Dylan Collie; wide receiver Trey Dye; fullback Brayden El-Bakri; long-snapper Matt Foley; defensive back Gavin Fowler; running back Matt Hadley; offensive lineman Austin Hoyt; defensive back Tanner Jacobson; defensive lineman Kamalani Kaluhiokalani; defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi; offensive lineman Ului Lapuaho; quarterback Tanner Mangum; kicker Andrew Mikkelsen; linebacker Butch Pau’u; linebacker Riggs Powell; defensive back Sawyer Powell; linebacker Adam Pulsipher; linebacker Nate Sampson; linebacker Rhett Sandlin; defensive back Michael Shelton; linebacker Sione Takitaki; and defensive lineman Merrill Taliauli.

BYU TO SALUTE LYONS: Longtime BYU radio color commentator Marc Lyons will be honored during Saturday’s game. He will be making his final home broadcast.

Lyons has been in the booth for 38 seasons starting on Sept. 6, 1980, with Paul James. He has spent the past 18 seasons offering commentary with the current Voice of the Cougars, Greg Wrubell.