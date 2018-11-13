I wondered at first when I read the breakdown of voters across the country. Why are “college-educated” individuals largely voting for Democratic, liberal candidates? And then it dawned on me that what we call “college-educated” these days is mostly nothing more than cultural and ideological indoctrination.

It’s no wonder the voting pattern is what it is when so many college degrees these days are in the humanities and social sciences, which have been co-opted in nearly every university in the country by a post-modernist ideology that has been systematically infiltrating our colleges and universities for 50 years.

This has not happened by accident. If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind.

Taylor Gifford

Sandy