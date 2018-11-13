Anyone over 30 years old can remember how elections went in the "good old days."

On the appointed day, you would go to your local school, church, government building or other nearby neighborhood venue, get your ballot and vote. The results would be available on that night's 10 p.m. news. Over and done. Move on.

If you weren't going to be available on voting day, you could vote early or get an absentee ballot. These options worked well for the very small minority who couldn't vote on Election Day.

Now, with mail-in votes, our kids can vote for us, our spouses can vote for us, somebody can take the ballot out of the mailbox and vote for us or the mailman might not even deliver the ballots. Who thought up this vote-by-mail disaster?

Now it is several days past the Election Day, and I don't know yet who my representative will be: Mia Love or Ben McAdams? The votes still aren't counted? What could possibly take so long? Isn't this the age of technology and instant news?

I say bring back the old style of voting. It wasn't broken, so why are our inept officials trying so hard to fix it?

Steven Hunt

West Jordan