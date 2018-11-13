The so-called House and Senate “popular vote” that is being talked about by politicians, media and political personalities is horribly misleading and based on a number of illogical and unreasonable assumptions.

Mark Copelovitch posted on Twitter, “Senate popular vote: Democrats: 40,558,262 (55.4 percent) Republicans: 31,490,026 votes (43.0 percent) Senate seats: Republicans +3.”

Mikel Jollett posted on Twitter, “Hey pundits! Democrats won the popular vote tally in the Senate by 12 percent yesterday. (9 MILLION votes!).”

Justin Hendrix posted on Twitter, “It’s impossible to look at the enormous popular vote majority for both Senate and House seats last night and not interpret last night’s results as anything by another rejection of Donald Trump and the GOP by the majority of Americans.”

MSNBC host Joy Reid posted on Twitter, “Hugely important point just now by @ezraklein: if the outcome of the midterms is that Republicans lose the popular vote for House and Senate, as they did w/ the White House, but due to gerrymandering emerge still controlling all three (and the Supreme Court)? Legitimacy crisis.”

Further, The New Yorker published an article stating that “the Democrats were set to win the popular vote by seven percentage points.”

These assertions are misleading and based on erroneous assumptions.

They assume that everyone votes for party, but in the United States we vote for candidates. In this election, people voted for 435 different House candidates and a third of the Senate, all with unique (though often similar) platforms.

The platform of Ben McAdams in Utah is drastically different from that of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; the platform of Jamie Raskin in Maryland is not the same as that of Henry Cuellar in Texas. The fact is that in the United States we have a weak party system where candidates vary greatly within a single party. I think it is safe to assume that Ocasio-Cortez would have lost easily to Mia Love in Utah, yet she won 78 percent of the vote in New York’s 14th Congressional District. Because of this drastic variation between candidates in the same party, it is misleading (likely even dishonest) and unethical to base legitimacy on the “popular vote” of the House or Senate.

These assertions also assume that voters are voting for the whole pie. Gallup surveys show that only 57 percent of Democrats have a positive view of socialism and 16 percent of Republicans have a positive view of socialism. Pew Research Center surveys show that 21 percent of Democrats believe abortion should be illegal in all or most cases, and 59 percent of Republicans share that view; 32 percent of Democrats believe that the children of illegal immigrants should be barred from citizenship, and 47 percent of Republicans share that view; 39 percent of Democrats support building a wall/fence on the Southern border, and 62 percent of Republicans share that view.

It is incorrect to assume that any popular vote is a mandate for an entire platform, yet politicians continue to make that assumption after every election. These numbers clearly show that it is especially erroneous, misleading and unethical to claim that the “popular vote” for the House or Senate represents an adoption of the entire platform of one party or another.

Third, the House “popular vote” versus seats won does not favor Republicans. According to The New York Times, as of Nov. 8, 2018, Democrats received 51 percent of votes, and Republicans received 47 percent of votes. The Democrats received approximately six more seats than the “popular vote” would have given them and gave Republicans two more seats. The arguments that Republican gerrymandering and a broken system allowed Democrats to win the so-called “popular vote” in the House is just incorrect.

In conclusion, the votes cast for Democrats are not votes cast for socialism, abortion, more debt or open borders; and all votes cast for Republicans are not votes cast for repealing Obamacare, ending immigration, overturning Roe v. Wade or building the wall. Stop trying to box all Democrats or Republicans into national boxes and start holding your individual representative or senators responsible for their individual actions.