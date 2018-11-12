SALT LAKE CITY — Celebrities are feeling the impact of the California wildfires, too.
What’s going on: One of the deadliest combined wildfires in California continues to ravage through the Golden State. At least 31 people have died from the blazes, which have spread through multiple counties, BBC News reports. Thousands of buildings have been destroyed as the Camp Fire has consumed more than 111,000 acres. The Woolsey Fire in Southern California has destroyed 85,000 acres.Comment on this story
Thousands and thousands of residents have been asked to leave their homes in California, including several celebrities, some of whom saw their homes burned to ashes in the fires, CNN reported.
Who?: Miley Cyrus, Neil Young, Robin Thicke and Gerard Butler are among those who saw their homes destroyed by the Woolsey Fire, according to those celebrities social media posts.
Gerard Butler:
Robin Thicke:
Miley Cyrus:
Neil Young shared that he lost his house in the California wildfire in a post on his website about climate change.
Kanye West tweeted Friday that his family was safe as well.
West offered his condolences to anyone losing homes in the fire.https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1061346030610837504