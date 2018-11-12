SALT LAKE CITY — Celebrities are feeling the impact of the California wildfires, too.

What’s going on: One of the deadliest combined wildfires in California continues to ravage through the Golden State. At least 31 people have died from the blazes, which have spread through multiple counties, BBC News reports. Thousands of buildings have been destroyed as the Camp Fire has consumed more than 111,000 acres. The Woolsey Fire in Southern California has destroyed 85,000 acres.

Thousands and thousands of residents have been asked to leave their homes in California, including several celebrities, some of whom saw their homes burned to ashes in the fires, CNN reported.

Who?: Miley Cyrus, Neil Young, Robin Thicke and Gerard Butler are among those who saw their homes destroyed by the Woolsey Fire, according to those celebrities social media posts.

Gerard Butler:

Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD. If you can, support these brave men and women at https://t.co/ei7c7F7cZx. pic.twitter.com/AcBcLtKmDU — Gerard Butler (@GerardButler) November 11, 2018

Robin Thicke:

Miley Cyrus:

Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018

Neil Young shared that he lost his house in the California wildfire in a post on his website about climate change.

Kanye West tweeted Friday that his family was safe as well.

Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Our family is safe and close — ye (@kanyewest) November 9, 2018

West offered his condolences to anyone losing homes in the fire.