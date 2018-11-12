SALT LAKE CITY — Utah women's basketball coach Lynne Roberts deliberately scheduled a road game to open the 2018-2019 season because of the unique benefits — and challenges — of starting a season away from everything that is comfortable.

It appears that strategy worked as the Utes earned a victory in their season opener against Nevada, 74-52, last Wednesday. This week, they prepare for their home opener against Alabama at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Huntsman Center.

If the way the team played at Nevada is any indication of how it will fare against an SEC opponent, fans should prepare for an enjoyable night.

Utah had four players in double figures, including two freshmen — Dre’Una Edwards (16) and Dru Gylten (11).

Edwards' performance, which included 15 rebounds, earned her Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors. It’s the sixth time Utah has earned a Freshman of the Week award.

Edwards' double-double was also the first time a true freshman has earned a double-double in a season since 2014-15.

Utah will be taking on back-to-back SEC opponents, as it hosts Florida on Friday night.

