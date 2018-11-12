SALT LAKE CITY — More than 100 Utah firefighters are travelling to California to battle one of two wildfires that together have killed more than 30 people and charred about 200,000 acres.

Their journey has not been seamless. One engine suffered a mechanical issue just a few hours into the trip, delaying its arrival as crews awaited a replacement in Beaver. Mechanics from a tire shop fixed another problematic engine Sunday on their day off, the Unified Fire Authority posted on Facebook.

Most of the Utah teams on Monday embarked on the last leg of their trip, waking up in Las Vegas before reaching Ventura County. But before heading out, they arrived at the parking lot of their hotel to find someone had spray-painted a Salt Lake City engine, Unified fire said in a statement. They managed to scrub most of the paint off of the truck.

The Utah group includes four task forces from across the Beehive State, plus two representatives from the state of Utah and a Unified fire mechanic. They are assigned to help battle the Woolsey Fire in the Ventura County town of Camarillo.

As of Monday, the blaze had killed two people, torched 91,500 acres and destroyed 370 buildings, the Associated Press reported. Another fire north of Sacramento is the deadliest and most destructive in California's history, burning 113,000 acres and more than 6,000 homes. At last count on Monday, the Camp Fire had killed 29.

Sunday morning, the Utah teams hugged their families goodbye at the Maverik Center in West Valley City before departing. Many are missing Thanksgiving at home to fight flames in California for the second year in a row. They're expected to return in two weeks.