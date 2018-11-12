On Saturday, Nov. 17, the Provo High School Wrestling Hall of Fame will recognize seven past coaches and wrestlers with a banquet in their honor.

The six inductees for the Hall of Fame will include Jess Christen, McClain Griffin, Michael Holt, Alan Sorensen, Mike Tangren (deceased) and Frank Witney (deceased). Braeden Woodger will receive the Darren Hirsche Memorial Award to honor former Bulldog assistant wrestling coach Darren Hirsche, who passed away this fall at age 52.

Christen, who is currently an assistant superintendent with Alpine School District, was a two-time state placer for the Provo High wrestling program and served as the head coach for seven seasons in the late 1980's and early 1990s.

Griffin graduated in 2009 and was a three-time state placer in the wrestling program placing second in state in his senior season. Griffin was also first team all-state in baseball in 2009.

Holt graduated in 2006 and was a two-time state runner-up for the Bulldogs. Holt also wrestled at Central Michigan and served as an assistant coach in the program.

Sorensen graduated in 1971 and was a two-time finalist and state champion in 1971. He was a key member of the 1970 squad that won the team title, Provo's only state title in wrestling.

Tangren graduated in 1967 where he was a state champion for the Bulldog program. Tangren continued wrestling at the college level and also for the army. Tangren passed away in 1982 at age 31.

Witney was a longtime coach for Provo High School coaching in the football, wrestling, track, and baseball programs while at the school. Witney coached from the late 1940's through the 1960's and coached Provo's first recorded state champion. Witney passed away in 1998.

Woodger wrestled for Provo from 2001-2004 where he served as a team captain for two years and was a two-time state qualifier. Woodger has also coached at the youth and high school program for Provo and has served the sport of wrestling across the state helping to run tournaments like the Beehive Brawl, JV Rumble and state divisional tournaments for the Utah High School Activities Association.

It will also be a chance for many in the wrestling community of Provo to see the new high school campus in west Provo, the site of this year's festivities. The banquet will begin at 6:00 p.m. and cost to attend will be $30.00. Those wanting to attend need to pay by Tuesday, Nov. 13, and can do so by contacting the Provo High School business office or paying online. An open house prior to the banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. Questions about the banquet can be referred to Provo High School Wrestling Hall of Fame Chairman Brian Preece at [email protected]