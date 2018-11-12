SALT LAKE CITY — The Swedish Heritage Society will celebrate the spirit of the holiday season during Lucia 2018 on Saturday, Dec. 1.

The event, which celebrates Saint Lucia's Day, will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the First Baptist Church, 777 S. 1300 East. Tickets are $7 for those 17 and older, and $4 for children ages 4 to 16. Tickets can be purchased online through Wednesday, Nov. 28, at through the society’s Facebook page.

A traditional Swedish Christmas dinner catered by Copper Grill will be served from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 or children 10 and under.

Meal tickets must be purchased by Friday, Nov. 23, through the Facebook page.

During the meal and after the program, patrons will be able to purchase Christmas gifts and traditional foods and brands at the “Swedish Store,” which raises funds for the society.

The store will be stocked with such items as Swedish cheeses, pickled herring, crisp bread, pearl sugar, Swedish candy, marzipan candy, limpa bread, traditional saffron buns and other items.