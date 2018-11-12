Utah State football’s Mountain West road game at Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 24, will be televised live on either ESPN or ESPN2 and begin at 8:15 p.m. MT, it was announced Monday.

Utah State is 5-17 all-time against Boise State, including a 2-9 road record. The Aggies have not won in Boise since the 1996 campaign, a 39-14 victory for the Aggies.

Prior to heading to the Gem State, Utah State (9-1, 6-0 MW) will take on Colorado State (3-7, 2-4 MW) on Saturday, Nov. 17, at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado. That game, which is slated to kick off at noon, will be televised live on AT&T SportsNet.