SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time since 9/11, people in Seattle will get to meet their loved ones beyond the security checkpoint.

What’s going on: On Friday, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport announced via Instagram that it was beginning a "Visitor Pass" program.

Details: The SEA Visitors Pass will allow non-ticketed visitors to go through security to see their loved ones at the gate.

USA Today reported that the pass will be restricted to domestic gates only from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, in an effort to not leave security personnel overwhelmed.

Those interested can apply for the pass on Sea-Tac’s website before 1:30 p.m. PST on the day of desired clearance.

The number of visitors will be capped at 50 per day.

The pilot program will go through Dec. 14, after which officials will determine if a permanent program will be put in place.

A possible trend: Sea-Tac isn’t the first airport to start issuing visitor passes.

According to MarketWatch, the Pittsburgh International Airport instituted a similar program last year. The airport claimed that allowing visitors into the terminal did not seem to affect security wait-times for passengers.

According to Bloomberg, the Salt Lake International Airport is also designing “Meet and Greet” areas for missionary and military reunions, though it is unclear whether the spaces will be beyond security or not.

