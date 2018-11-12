SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like the Pokemon will do the catching this time around.

What’s going on: Pokemon’s “Detective Pikachu” film dropped its first trailer Monday morning.

The trailer depicts a young boy named Tim (Justice Smith), who goes on a mission to find his ace detective father Harry Goodman. He’s joined by a snarky and salty Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds) — yes, Ryan Reynolds — who breaks into his apartment. Oh, and Tim can understand Pikachu speak.

The two begin an adventure to find Tim’s father in a world filled with humans and Pokemon.

Watch the trailer below.

The film opens May 10, 2019.