SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like the Pokemon will do the catching this time around.
What’s going on: Pokemon’s “Detective Pikachu” film dropped its first trailer Monday morning.
The trailer depicts a young boy named Tim (Justice Smith), who goes on a mission to find his ace detective father Harry Goodman. He’s joined by a snarky and salty Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds) — yes, Ryan Reynolds — who breaks into his apartment. Oh, and Tim can understand Pikachu speak.
The two begin an adventure to find Tim’s father in a world filled with humans and Pokemon.
Watch the trailer below.
The film opens May 10, 2019.